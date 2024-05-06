Helldivers 2 and Dragon’s Dogma 2 were Canada’s best-selling games in March 2024

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Circana (formerly NPD) have revealed the best-selling games in Canada in March.

Helldivers 2 (PS5/PC) Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/PC) MLB The Show 24 (PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo Switch) Rise of the Ronin (PS5) Unicorn Overlord (PS4/5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) NHL 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S)

In terms of Canadian connections to these games, it’s worth noting that NHL 24 was made by EA Vancouver, while Quebec City’s Beenox assisted with the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Further, Toronto Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24, and he’s even taking part in a special The Show-themed Presto giveaway promotion with PlayStation Canada.

On the whole, the Canadian and U.S. best-sellers lists are pretty comparable, with the top three games being identical. Here’s the U.S. list (also from Circana):

March 2024 Top 10 Best-Selling Premium Games on PlayStation Platforms – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/EWk7pGU3D3 — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 1, 2024

The biggest difference, however, is that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which launched on February 29th, charted fourth here and seventh in the U.S. There’s been a lot of conversation about the game potentially underperforming, especially in contrast to its immense critical acclaim, so it’s interesting to see it chart higher in Canada. It’s seemingly part of a trend of Japanese role-playing games tending to be more popular here.

Otherwise, all of the top sellers in Canada and the U.S. were the same (with minor placement differences) besides NHL making our list in place of WWE 2K24 on theirs.

Looking ahead, the April list, which is yet to be released, will likely have a lot of the same titles, given that the month was a relatively slow period for new releases. It will also be interesting to see how the likes of new titles like Stellar Blade and Xbox’s Sea of Thieves (which just launched on PlayStation 5) have fared.

Image credit: Capcom