Nest Thermostats are up to 28 percent off today

Now just may be a great time to amp up your home to a smart home with the government incentives happening. Amazon has discounted the Nest Thermostat by upwards of a very respectable 28 percent.
Here are the deals:
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat – Polished Steel for $248.99 (save 24%)
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat – White for $248.99 (save 24%)
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat – Black for $248.99 (save 24%)
- Google Nest Thermostat – Fog for $128.99 (save 28%)
Source: Amazon Canada
