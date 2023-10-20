Fido is one of the most popular telecom providers among post-secondary students: study

A new study reveals that Canadian post-secondary students spend an average of $720 on wireless services annually.

Solutions Research Group (SRG) found that four telecom brands are popular among students. Fido leads the pack with 14 percent of the national share. Rogers, which owns Fido, along with Bell and Telus, each have a 13 percent share.

“Virgin, Koodo and Freedom follow closely behind,” the study states.

Data is based on the nearly 3,000 interviews SRG conducted in May 2023 of students attending a university or college in Canada. SRG told MobileSyrup 43 percent of the respondents were from Ontario, 26 percent from Québec, and 28 percent from Western Canada.

Regarding market share, SRG deemed Rogers the most popular provider in Canada. The company holds 30 percent of the market share between its four mobile brands (including Chatr and Shaw Mobile). Telus represents 25 percent through its three companies (including Koodo and Public Mobile). Bell and Vidéotron follow closely behind.

On the regional stage, Telus represents the largest market share in Western Canada. Rogers is the leading provider in Ontario, Vidéotron leads in Québec and Bell in Atlantic Canada.

Plan types

The study further found that students gravitate towards post-paid plans over prepaid plans. The results show 63 percent of the interviewed students held a post-paid plan at the time of the interview, while 37 percent held a prepaid plan.

Most students also signed up for their wireless services through a physical store. “Traditional brick-and-mortar stores remain a dominant force among students,” the study states. In comparison, 18 percent of respondents signed up through the telecom provider’s website.

Students pay an average of $60 per month for their plans. Over 94 percent of the surveyed population also has a data plan, with an average monthly usage of 10GB.

Cost is the number one factor students prioritize when choosing a plan. Unlimited talk and text in Canada and network reliability are also leading factors.

Source: SRG