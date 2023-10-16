Telus, Freedom Mobile, and Vidéotron waive call/text fees to Gaza, West Bank and Israel

Several carriers are waiving charges relating to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

Telus has announced it’s waiving long-distance, text, and roaming charges. Customers can make donations to charities providing relief in the conflict areas by texting DONATE to 41010.

Freedom Mobile and Vidéotron, companies under the Québecor banner, also announced they waived charges associated with long-distance calls and texts to Gaza, the West Bank and Israel. Customers in the conflict areas also don’t have to pay roaming charges. The move applies until October 31st.

SaskTel has announced it’s waiving charges for long-distance wireless, landline, and business calls to Israel only. The same applies to fees for international text messages. It’s unclear why the company hasn’t applied the measure to Gaza and the West Bank, as many other telecom companies in Canada have.

Rogers and Bell also announced similar actions in the regions. The two national telecom companies are notably the only ones to also take action in Afghanistan following devastating earthquakes.

