Bell offering some former customers $45/25GB win-back plan

Bell is emailing some former customers a $45/month 25GB win-back deal.

The promotional plan includes 5G network access and 25GB of non-shareable data capped at speeds of up to 250Mbps. It also offers unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting.

In the email I received from Bell with the offer, there was a promo code for me to use as well as two additional codes to bring two family members to Bell with the same offer. The offer ends on October 31st, 2023, and the $60 connection fee applies.

Like Bell’s normal plans, data overages are billed at $20 per gigabyte up to 8GB, followed by $0.02/MB (which still works out to $20 per gigabyte).

If you received the email from Bell, you’ll need to call the included number or visit a Bell store in order to take advantage of the offer.

It’s worth noting that Bell has been steadily sending out win-back offers to customers over the last year. I’ve written about a few that I’ve received, though until now none of the offers were below $50/month.