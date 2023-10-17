Fido Xtra to end on December 1

Fido Xtra will come to an end on December 1st, MobileSyrup has learned.

The program gives customers access to new weekly perks through Fido’s app.

The company will start informing customers through bill messages on October 19th and stop sharing new perks after this day. Users can claim and redeem offers until November 30th.

All offers will expire on December 1st. Customers won’t be able to access or redeem any prizes or their user history.

In an internal memo informing employees of the change, the company doesn’t specify precisely why Fido Xtra is ending but notes that it reviews its programs and services from time to time. Fido isn’t replacing the program with another.

The Rogers flanker brand launched the program in 2018, directly competing with Virgin Plus’ Member Benefits program.