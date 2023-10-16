Bell’s mobile, 5G, and fibre services ranked best among national providers in Canada: Ookla

In the third quarter of 2023, Bell was the fastest mobile operator in Canada, Ookla reports in its recent Speedtest Market Analysis.

The quarterly report examines the fastest operators among national providers in Canada.

Bell had a median download speed of about 101Mbps. Comparatively, Telus had a media download speed of 94Mbps and Rogers 78Mbps.

Despite Rogers’ performance on the download side, Ookla revealed the company reported the fastest upload speed of 11.44Mbps. In comparison, Bell had an upload speed of 9.39Mbps and Telus 9.22Mbps.

The Toronto-based telecom provider also offered the most consistent service in Canada, with a rate of 83 percent.

Ookla’s Speedtest measures consistency based on the number of results showing at least 5Mbps minimum download speed and 1Mbps minimum upload speed.

Comparatively, Telus’ score was 81.5 percent and Bell’s about 81 percent.

5G

Bell also took the crown for providing the fastest 5G download speeds this quarter at just over 183Mbps. Telus’ median speed sat at about 149Mbps and Rogers’ at about 118Mbps.

Device and chipsets

Apple continued its dominance of providing the fastest mobile devices in Canada. In Ookla’s third quarter analysis, Apple has taken all five spots listing the fastest devices.

At the top of the list is the recently released iPhone 15 Pro Max. The device has a median download speed of about 196Mbps and an upload speed of about 24Mbps. The iPhone 15 Pro is in second place, with a download speed of 156Mbps and upload of 19Mbps.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, and 13 Pro Max round out the top five.

ForChipsets, the Snapdragon X70 5G had the fastest median download speed at 180Mbps and upload speed of 22Mbps.

Broadband internet

Bell’s pure fibre network was the fastest fixed broadband provider in Canada among national providers. The network reported a median download speed of 286Mbps and a median upload speed of about 245Mbps.

On the download side, Rogers offered the second-fastest speed with 259Mbps. Telus’s PureFibre network was third with 239Mbps. Cogeco (127Mbps) and Vidéotron (113Mbps) round out the top five.

On the upload side, Telus’s fibre network offered the second fastest media speed with 198Mbps. Rogers is third on the list, with a media speed of about 48Mbps. Vidéotron (34Mbps) and Cogeco (28Mbps) are also part of the top five.

Bell was also ranked the fastest mobile and broadband provider in Q2.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Ookla