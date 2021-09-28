Bell pure fibre internet is coming to Barrington, Nova Scotia

Bell is expanding its pure fibre internet services in the Nova Scotian communities of Barrington Passage and Brass Hill.

According to the carrier’s press release, 900 locations in the Municipality of Barrington will soon have access to the carrier’s all-fibre broadband network.

Earlier this month in the Maritimes, Bell made a similar announcement regarding New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula.

Specifically, the telecom giant said it was building new fibre broadband infrastructure in the N.B. communities of Lamèque, Miscou Centre, Saint-Raphäel-sur-Mer, Haut-Shippagan, Le Goulet, and Pigeon Hill.

Both of these broadband expansions are funded through a $1.7 billion Canada-wide investment from Bell, which the company announced back in May 2021.

Source: Bell