Telus announces $60 million investment to bring gigabit fibre to Maple Ridge, B.C.

Telus has announced that it is investing $60 million to connect the city of Maple Ridge to its gigabit-enabled fibre optic network, which should increase wireless and internet speeds throughout the region.

The investment is part of a bigger $13 billion infrastructure and operations fund to “support the province throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery,” reads Telus’ post.

According to Telus, development for adding its PureFibre network is already underway, and the majority of homes and businesses in Maple Ridge will be able to access its services by the end of 2023.

Telus says it’s invested more than $5 billion since 2013 into connecting 137 communities and 62 First Nations communities across B.C., Alberta and parts of Quebec to its PureFibre network. The company says it has the largest pure fibre-to-fibre (FTTP) network in Western Canada.

Source: Telus