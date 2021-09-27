Telus expands 5G network to seven locations in British Columbia

Telus announced that seven communities in British Columbia can now access its 5G internet network.

This news affects residents and businesses in the following B.C. locations: Bulkley-Nechako, Fort St. James, Houston, Parksville, Port Hardy, Qualicum Beach, and Richmond.

Telus made the announcement in a series of back-to-back press releases shared on September 27th, which we’ve linked to at the end of this article.

A $13 billion investment from Telus is funding all seven of these expansions. The investment is aimed at improving Telus’ internet services in B.C. specifically, from now until 2024.

Other B.C. communities recently targeted by this investment include Maple Ridge and Burnaby.

Meanwhile, in Quebec, Telus also substantially expanded its 5G network this month in Outaouais, Lanaudière and Laurentides, as well as in the Greater Montreal region (including Montérégie).

The Vancouver-based company is investing $9 billion towards growing its 5G infrastructure in Quebec.

