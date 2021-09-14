Bell expanding fibre internet access to 10,000 more locations in Oshawa, Ontario

Bell has announced an expansion of fibre internet service to homes and businesses in urban and rural areas of Oshawa, Ontario.

In a news release, the Montreal-based national telecom company said that the expansion was part of its “accelerated capital investment in national next-generation network infrastructure.”

According to Bell, its fibre internet now reaches more than 44,000 Oshawa locations, and the expansion will increase that an additional 10,000 by the end of 2021.

“Bridging the digital divide is a priority for Bell as we advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world. We’re proud to bring our pure fibre connections and world-leading Internet and TV services to households and commercial locations in Oshawa as part of this historic network acceleration program,” said Rizwan Jamal, Bell’s president of residential and small business.

Bell says that its $100 million investment to bring direct fibre network connections to approximately 60,000 homes and businesses in Oshawa is now close to completion. Its fibre network will provide access to internet download speeds of up to 1.5Gbps and Bell services like Fibe TV.

Additionally, the company notes that it fully funded the expansion program.

Bell’s accelerated capital investment will see $1.7 billion in capital invested over the next two years to accelerate the rollout of broadband fibre. The company says this investment comes alongside its roughly $4 billion annual broadband investment.

Source: Bell