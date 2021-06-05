Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Boss Level
Caught in a time loop, a former special forces agent seeks the head of a secret government project while being pursued by ruthless assassins.
Boss Level was co-written and directed by Joe Carnahan (The Grey) and stars Frank Grillo (Kingdom), Mel Gibson (Lethal Weapon), Naomi Watts (The Impossible), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) and Ladney, B.C.’s Will Sasso (How I Met Your Mother).
Original release date: March 5th, 2021 (Hulu in the U.S.)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 4th, 2021
Genre: Sci-fi, action
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 percent (based on 75 reviews)
Stream Boss Level here.
An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $69/year.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada in May can be found here. Meanwhile, click here to find out what’s coming to the service this month.
Apple TV+
Lisey’s Story [Apple Original]
A woman is stalked by an admirer of her late husband’s work.
Written by Stephen King and based on his 2006 novel of the same name, Lisey’s Story stars Julianne Moore (The Hours), Clive Owen (Inside Man), Joan Allen (Nixon) and Dane DeHaan (A Cure for Wellness).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: June 4th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Horror, drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 41 percent (based on 27 reviews)
Stream Lisey’s Story here.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.
For more on what’s coming to Apple TV+ this year, click here.
Crave
The Kings
Director Mat Whitecross (The Road to Guantanamo) examines the rivalry between the “Four Kings” of boxing: Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, and Sugar Ray Leonard.
Crave release date: June 6th, 2021 at 8pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Sports documentary
Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Kings here.
Supernova
Lifelong partners Sam and Tusker try to spend as much time with each other as possible when Tusker is diagnosed with early-onset dementia.
Supernova was written and directed by Harry Macqueen and stars Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) and Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones).
PVOD release date: February 17th, 2021
Crave release date: June 4th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 169 reviews)
Stream Supernova here.
It’s worth noting that Supernova is part of Crave’s larger collection of LGBTQ+ content for Pride Month — read more on that here.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave in May can be found here. Meanwhile, click here to find out what’s coming to the service this month.
Disney+
Raya and the Last Dragon [Disney+ Original]
After releasing on Disney+ through Disney’s $34.99 CAD Premier Access program on March 5th, the latest Disney animated film is now streaming for all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost.
A lone warrior must track down the last surviving dragon in an effort to save the fractured people from a returning evil.
Raya and the Last Dragon was directed by Don Hall (Moana) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) and features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel), Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) and Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).
Disney+ Canada release date: March 5th, 2021
Genre: Animated fantasy
Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent (based on 172 reviews)
Stream Raya and the Last Dragon here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Disney+ Canada in May can be found here. Meanwhile, click here to find out what’s coming to the service this month.
Netflix
Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet [Netflix Original]
Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth) and scientist Johan Rockström explain how society can prevent Earth’s biodiversity collapse.
Netflix Canada release date: June 4th, 2021
Genre: Nature documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 13 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet here.
Feel Good (Season 2) [Netflix]
In the second and final season of Toronto-born Mae Martin’s (The Baronness Von Sketch Show) semi-autobiographical series, Mae tries to reconnect with George while finally confronting her past.
Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife) and Lusa Kudrow (Friends) co-star.
Netflix Canada release date: June 4th, 2021
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: Six episodes (26 to 31 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Feel Good here.
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie — Part 1 and 2 [Netflix Original]
As a dark power rises, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to save the world.
Based on Naoko Takeuchi’s popular Sailor Moon manga series, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie was directed by Chiaki Kon (Naruto) and features options for either Japanese or English voiceover.
Netflix Canada release date: June 3rd, 2021 (both parts)
Genre: Anime
Runtime: Two parts (81 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream both parts of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie here.
Sweet Tooth [Netflix Original]
A human-deer boy embarks on a journey across a post-apocalyptic word with a gruff protector.
Based on Essex County, Ontario’s Jeff Lemire’s comic of the same name, Sweet Tooth was created by Jim Mickle (Mulberry Street) and stars Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Christian Convery (The Descendants) and Adeel Akhtar (Utopia).
Netflix Canada release date: June 4th, 2021
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (38 to 53 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 30 reviews)
Stream Sweet Tooth here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in May can be found here. Meanwhile, click here to find out what’s coming to the service this month.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), the latest The Conjuring film follows real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they look into a young boy who was the first U.S. murder suspect to claim demonic possession as a defense.
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their respective roles of Ed and Lorraine, while Ruairi O’Connor (The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (NOS4A2) and Julian Hillard (WandaVision) join the cast.
The film is also available in whichever Canadian theatres remain open amid the pandemic. It’s worth noting that The Devil Made Me Do It is the latest Warner Bros. movie to come directly to PVOD in Canada and HBO/theatres in the U.S. due to COVID-19, including Judas and the Black Messiah, Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat.
PVOD/theatrical release date: June 4th, 2021
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 62 percent (based on 126 reviews)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It can be rented for $24.99 on iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Amazon Prime Video Store.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.
For more viewing suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.
Image credit: Warner Bros. Canada
