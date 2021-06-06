City of Toronto’s vaccine booking text line now accessible in 14 more languages

The city of Toronto’s COVID-19 vaccine booking text line is now accessible in 14 more languages.
Residents who text “VACCINE” to 1-833-750-0888 will be able to choose to receive COVID-19 booking information in any of the following languages: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Tagalog, Tamil, Urdu, Spanish, Portuguese, Farsi, Korean, Italian, French, Bengali, Vietnamese and Gujarati.
The city launched the text line last week and users now have the option of entering their postal code to receive a list of city-run clinics and pharmacies offering vaccinations nearest to them, complete with addresses and phone numbers.
“We are excited to introduce these new features to the VaxTO text line, making it easier for residents to access the information they need in the language they are most comfortable with and to find the locations offering vaccinations that are most convenient to them,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement.
“This is just one more way the city is working to break down barriers to vaccination and provide extra support to those who require it. I continue to urge all Toronto residents to get vaccinated and to make sure they get their second dose as soon as they are eligible.”
The city notes that since its launch, the text line has received more than 4,000 texts from residents looking to access booking information.
Source: City of Toronto
