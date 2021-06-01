PREVIOUS
Resources

Here’s the LGBTQ+ content available on Crave

To celebrate Pride we've made a list of the LGBTQ+ content you can find on Crave

Jun 1, 2021

7:04 AM EDT

0 comments

To celebrate Toronto’s Gay Pride month, we’ve made lists of all the LGBTQ+ content you can find on Crave.

Crave’s LGBTQ x Inside Out section offers a good look at a lot of the LGBTQ+ content on the streaming service. To see the whole collection, click here.

The Bell Media-owned streaming service is filled to the brim with LGBTQ+ shows and movies, so if you haven’t clicked that list yet, here are some of the standouts.

Additionally,  Crave has new LGBT content coming this June.

  • Carol – June 1 — available with Starz
  • Headwig and the Angry Inch – available with Starz
  • Milk – June 4 — available with Starz
  • Tom at the Farm – June 30 — available with Starz
  • Veneno — June 24th — available with HBO + Movies
  • Betty: season 2 — available with HBO + Movies

Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming.

On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month. Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and more.

Related Articles

Resources

May 30, 2021

11:07 AM EDT

Here’s what’s leaving Crave and Netflix Canada in June

Resources

May 22, 2021

6:33 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 17-23]

News

Jun 6, 2018

7:04 AM EDT

Airbnb named Toronto seventh best city for LGBTQ travellers

Features

May 29, 2021

6:05 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [May 24-30]

Comments