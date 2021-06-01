Here’s the LGBTQ+ content available on Crave

To celebrate Toronto’s Gay Pride month, we’ve made lists of all the LGBTQ+ content you can find on Crave.
Crave’s LGBTQ x Inside Out section offers a good look at a lot of the LGBTQ+ content on the streaming service. To see the whole collection, click here.
The Bell Media-owned streaming service is filled to the brim with LGBTQ+ shows and movies, so if you haven’t clicked that list yet, here are some of the standouts.
- Legendary — available with HBO + Movies
- Euphoria — available with HBO + Movies
- Generation — available with HBO + Mobies
- Canada’s Drag Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- I May Destroy You — available with HBO + Movies
- Transhood — available with HBO + Movies
- We Are Who We Are — available with HBO + Movies
- The Trixie & Katya Show
- True Love or True Lies
- Betty — available with HBO + Movies
- Paris is Burning
- Looking — available with HBO + Movies
- Gaycation
Additionally, Crave has new LGBT content coming this June.
- Carol – June 1 — available with Starz
- Headwig and the Angry Inch – available with Starz
- Milk – June 4 — available with Starz
- Tom at the Farm – June 30 — available with Starz
- Veneno — June 24th — available with HBO + Movies
- Betty: season 2 — available with HBO + Movies
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming.
On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month. Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and more.
