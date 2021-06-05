Big Three tweak plans, keep $80/30GB promo while 50GB jumps to $125/month

Rogers, Bell and Telus have once again switched up plans. All three have kept the $80/30GB promotional option from earlier this year while pushing up the costs of other plans.
As a quick refresher, back in March the three carriers offered $80/20GB plans before launching $80/30GB limited-time promos. Those promos have stuck around, but discounts on some other plans have expired. For example, all three carriers offer a 50GB plan that was $100 per month but has since jumped to $125 per month.
We’ve listed each carriers’ main plan offerings below and noted any changes.
Rogers
- $80/30GB (limited-time offer, usually 15GB of data) — offer only available for new activations and hardware upgrades
- $90/35GB ($5 increase, limited-time offer, usually 25GB of data)
- $125/50GB ($25 increase, limited-time $100 offer expired)
- $175/100GB
You can view Rogers’ plans here.
Bell
- $80/30GB (no longer listed as a promo plan) — only available to new activations
- $85/35GB
- $125/50GB ($25 increase)
- $175/100GB
You can view Bell’s plans here.
Telus
As a reminder, Telus has two tiers of plans, ‘Peace of Mind’ and ‘Peace of Mind Connect.’ The ‘Connect’ plans include data access for connected devices like smartwatches and tablets.
- $80/30GB Peace of Mind (limited-time offer)
- $85/35GB Peace of Mind Connect (limited-time offer) ($5 decrease, 5GB increase)
- $125/50GB Peace of Mind Connect ($25 increase)
You can view Telus’ plans here.
