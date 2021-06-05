PREVIOUS|
Big Three tweak plans, keep $80/30GB promo while 50GB jumps to $125/month

Rogers, Bell and Telus previously offer a 50GB plan for $100 per month

Jun 5, 2021

5:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus, Rogers, Bell

Rogers, Bell and Telus have once again switched up plans. All three have kept the $80/30GB promotional option from earlier this year while pushing up the costs of other plans.

As a quick refresher, back in March the three carriers offered $80/20GB plans before launching $80/30GB limited-time promos. Those promos have stuck around, but discounts on some other plans have expired. For example, all three carriers offer a 50GB plan that was $100 per month but has since jumped to $125 per month.

We’ve listed each carriers’ main plan offerings below and noted any changes.

Rogers

  • $80/30GB (limited-time offer, usually 15GB of data) — offer only available for new activations and hardware upgrades
  • $90/35GB ($5 increase, limited-time offer, usually 25GB of data)
  • $125/50GB ($25 increase, limited-time $100 offer expired)
  • $175/100GB

You can view Rogers’ plans here.

Bell

  • $80/30GB (no longer listed as a promo plan) — only available to new activations
  • $85/35GB
  • $125/50GB ($25 increase)
  • $175/100GB

You can view Bell’s plans here.

Telus

As a reminder, Telus has two tiers of plans, ‘Peace of Mind’ and ‘Peace of Mind Connect.’ The ‘Connect’ plans include data access for connected devices like smartwatches and tablets.

  • $80/30GB Peace of Mind (limited-time offer)
  • $85/35GB Peace of Mind Connect (limited-time offer) ($5 decrease, 5GB increase)
  • $125/50GB Peace of Mind Connect ($25 increase)

You can view Telus’ plans here.

