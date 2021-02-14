Hereâ€™s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
Toronto city council approves plan to expand affordable high-speed internet access
Tesla moves to accept Bitcoin payments for its cars
Telus ranked Canadaâ€™s most respected mobile service provider: survey
Telus no longer selling Track+ and Drive+ devices as of February 16
Telus and Google form 10-year alliance to launch new digital solutions
Rogers, Bell and Telus received over $240 million from wage subsidy program: report
Twitter to bring government account labels to Canada
Ontario-based Magna might manufacture Apple Car: report
Rogers extends its device return policy to 30 days
Netflix announces plans to open an office in Canada
5G median download speeds 205 percent faster than 4G in Canada: report
Telus reports 87,000 mobile phone net additions in Q4 2020
Huawei files lawsuit disputing its designation as a security threat by the FCC
COVID Alert updated to collect metrics to evaluate appâ€™s effectiveness
LG launches 2021 Gram laptops in Canada with new CPUs, longer battery
Appleâ€™s self-driving vehicle test fleet recorded twice as many miles in 2020
Facebook scaling down political content as part of new test in Canada
