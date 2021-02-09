PREVIOUS|
Telus and Google form 10-year alliance to launch new digital solutions

The two companies say the alliance will bring digital transformation to several industries

Feb 9, 2021

9:47 AM EST

Telus and Google have formed a 10-year partnership to introduce new digital solutions and improve customer experiences.

The two companies say the alliance will bring digital transformation to communications, technology, healthcare and agriculture. Telus notes that the partnership will advance its IT modernization initiatives.

“This announcement represents an important milestone in our longstanding growth strategy, reflecting our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation as we accelerate our digital transformation journey,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a press release.

The Vancouver-based national carrier says it will accelerate its public cloud adoption on Google Cloud’s enterprise platform to improve its core IT and network infrastructure.

As part of the alliance, one of the areas of focus for the two companies will be to redefine how healthcare and agriculture solutions are delivered. This includes increasing collaboration between healthcare providers and improving traceability in agriculture.

“We are proud to partner with Telus to help fuel a fundamental shift to digital, leveraging data and AI to create valuable insights and improve customer experiences in multiple verticals,” said Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, in the press release.

Telus and Google say they will also work together to improve the social, economic, environmental and health outcomes for Canadians. Part of this will be done by reducing Telus’ carbon footprint and optimizing industry solutions for social impact.

Source: Telus

