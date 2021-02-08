Vancouver-based national carrier Telus will no longer sell its Track+ and Drive+ devices after February 16th.
“We have made the decision to remove Telus Track+ and Telus Drive+ from our lineup as of February 16. While we will no longer be selling these products, there are no plans at this time to shut down service for existing Telus Drive+ and Telus Track+ customers,” a spokesperson for Telus said in a statement to MobileSyrup.Â
The carrier launched the Track+ device back in July 2020. The device uses an LTE connection to locate pets, luggage, bikes and other items. The tracker is similar to Tile devices, which use Bluetooth to locate items.
Although it’s unclear why Telus is no longer plans to sell the trackers, it’s possible that the device didnâ€™t garner as many customers as Telus had originally expected, which isnâ€™t surprising since there are several other options for tracking devices.
Further, Telus launched the Drive+ connected car platform in 2017 to offer users car diagnostic information, the ability to track a vehicleâ€™s location, driver behaviour and a Wi-Fi hotspot thatâ€™s capable of connecting up to five devices through a Telus data plan.
Telus notes that existing customers who have these devices will continue to receive service and support for these devices until further notice.
Comments