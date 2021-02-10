LG launches 2021 Gram laptops in Canada with new CPUs, longer battery

LG Canada launched its 2021 series of LG Gram laptops boasting larger displays, new colours and more.
The 2021 Gram lineup includes four models coming in at 14-inches, 16-inches, and 17-inches. The 16-inch variant comes in two types, a typical clamshell laptop or a 2-in-1 version that allows users to fold the keyboard around to make it a tablet. It’s worth noting the 2-in-1 will launch in the spring.
Every model features a 16:10 display measuring in a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution (except for the 14-inch Gram, which has a lower 1920 x 1200 resolution). All four laptops use IPS panels that can display 99 percent of the CDI-P3 colour gamut.
LG also claims impressive battery life ranging from up to 19.5 hours on the 17-inch Gram to up to 25.5 hours on the 14-inch model. Further, the laptops sport Intel 11th Gen processors, eight or 16GB of RAM and M.2 SSD storage.
Additionally, the laptops come in new ‘Obsidian Black’ and ‘Quartz Silver’ colours.
On top of that, LG notes that the Gram laptops are verified under Intel’s Evo platform, a spec list from the CPU maker designed to guarantee certain performance and functionality levels.
LG says the 2021 Gram laptops will be available at retailers and online beginning in February (excluding the 16-inch 2-in-1 coming this spring). Additionally, Canadians can take advantage of a launch promotional bundle valued at up to $500 CAD. The bundle includes a $100 Crave gift card, Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 and a three-year manufacturer’s extended warranty (up from the standard one-year warranty).
You can learn more about the bundle, or claim yours on LG Canada’s website.
Comments