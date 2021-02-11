PREVIOUS|
News

Rogers extends its device return policy to 30 days

The new policy was implemented on February 10th

Feb 11, 2021

2:23 PM EST

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has extended its device return policy to 30 days as of February 10th.

“If you purchase a device (smartphone or tablet) via Rogers.com or with one of our customer service specialists over the phone or online, you now have up to 30 days to return it if you’ve changed your mind,” the carrier said in a community forum.

In order to return a device, the product must be in its original condition with all of the accessories. It also must not have physical or moisture damage. Lastly, device passwords and locks must be removed.

More information about Rogers’ device return policy can be found here.

Source: Rogers 

