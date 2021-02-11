Twitter has announced that it will roll out its government account labels to Canadian officials on February 17th.
Twitter debuted the labels in August, although they have since only applied to officials’ accounts in only applied to accounts from the U.S., U.K., Russia, China and France.
For example, when you go to the official @POTUS account for U.S. President Joe Biden, Twitter will display a “US government account” label underneath, which you can then click on for more information.
However, with the expansion to Canada and other countries comes an update to the feature that will be implemented worldwide.
“Weâ€™re also updating the label text to add more specificity to the government account labels by differentiating between individuals and institutions, and expanding labels to the personal accounts of heads of state to give people on Twitter additional context,” Twitter wrote on its blog.
Twitter says its ‘Phase 2’ rollout of the labels will be applied to verified accounts of key government officials, “including foreign ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, official spokespeople, and key diplomatic leaders.” For now, the social media giant is focusing on “senior officials and entities who are the official voice of the state abroad,” as well as personal heads of state.
Going forward, Twitter says it will also “work to apply additional labels on state-affiliated media accounts over the next several months, taking an iterative approach to ensure we capture all relevant accounts.”
