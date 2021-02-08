Telus ranked Canada’s most respected mobile service provider: survey

Telus has been ranked the most respected Canadian mobile service provider, according to the ‘Canada’s Most Respected Award Program.’
The ranking is based on a survey of 3,700 randomly selected Canadian adults during December 2020. Participants are weighted by education, age, gender and region to match the population.
The Vancouver-based national carrier ranked first among 22 mobile service providers across the country. Vidéotron ranked second while Telus’ flanker brand Koodo Mobile rounded out the top three.
“Our team is extremely proud to be recognized for our long-standing commitment to putting our customers and communities first and we’re so grateful to our loyal customers for this recognition,” said Jim Senko, the president of mobility solutions at Telus, in a press release.
Rogers’ flanker brand Fido ranked fourth, Bell’s flanker brand Virgin Mobile came in fifth place and Rogers came in sixth place. Recently-launched Shaw Mobile came in seventh place and Shaw’s Freedom Mobile came in eighth place. SaskTel and Bell rounded out the top ten, respectively.
During the survey, participants are told that “respect is a deep admiration or positive feeling about a combination of someone’s characteristics such as their abilities, qualities, values, actions, and/or achievements.”
“Similarly, organizations can achieve respect based on what people perceive or experience about them, like what they make or do, how they treat employees or customers, what they communicate or contribute to society, how much they’re trusted, how their leadership acts, and what’s said about them in the media or even by family and friends.”
From there, participants are asked how much they respect each company based on their impression from what they have seen, read, heard or personally experienced.
Source: Canada’s Most Respected
