Huawei files lawsuit disputing its designation as a security threat by the FCC

Huawei has filed a lawsuit disputing the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s decision designating it as a national security threat.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the lawsuit argues that the FCC ruling from last year exceeded the commission’s authority. It alleges that the decision was “arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion, and not supported by substantial evidence.”
Huawei has filed the lawsuit in its latest attempt to free itself from some of the restrictions placed on it by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The former administration blocked Huawei from accessing U.S. technology and urged allies to not allow the Chinese company to participate in the roll out of 5G networks.
A spokesman for the FCC told The Wall Street Journal that the commission will continue to defend its decision. “Last year the FCC issued a final designation identifying Huawei as a national security threat based on a substantial body of evidence developed by the FCC and numerous US national security agencies,” the spokesperson stated.
Canada is among the countries that the United States has been urging to ban Huawei. The federal government hasn’t provided a timeline on when it may come to a decision regarding its Huawei 5G security review.
When recently-appointed Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne was asked about the security review during a press conference, Champagne stated that officials will take the appropriate time to come to a conclusion.
“It’s probably one of the most consequential decisions. We will not be led into an artificial deadline that some would have suggested. We will consult with allies and make sure we make the best decision in the interest of Canadians,” he stated.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
