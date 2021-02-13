Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Feb. 8-14]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as any other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things [Amazon Original]
Two teenagers stuck in a time loop together fall in love and set out to find the many small things that can make their neverending day perfect.
Based on Lev Grossman’s short story of the same name, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things was directed by Ian Samuels (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) and stars Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) and Kyle Allen (American Horror Story).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: February 12th, 2021
Genre: Sci-fi, romantic comedy-drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent (based on 36 reviews)
Stream The Map of Tiny Perfect Things here.
Crave
Black Art: In the Absence of Light
Inspired by the late David Driskell’s 1976 exhibition, “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” this documentary highlights some of the most prominent works from Black visual artists.
Featured artists include Theaster Gates, Kerry James Marshall, Faith Ringgold, Amy Sherald and Carrie Mae Weems.
HBO Canada/Crave release date: February 9th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 11 reviews)
Stream Black Art: In the Absence of Light here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Christopher Plummer films
Crave is now streaming two films starring the late and great Toronto-born acting icon Christopher Plummer following his death on February 5th, 2021 at the age of 91.
The first, 2010’s romantic comedy-drama Beginners, netted Plummer an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, which made him the oldest actor to win a competitive acting award.
The other film, last year’s war drama The Last Full Measure, marked Plummer’s final film role.
Crave also has other Plummer films, including heist film Inside Man, biographical drama A Beautiful Mind and drama-thriller Remember.
The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel [Crave Original]
The sequel to 2003 documentary The Corporation takes a look at how companies have been concealing their efforts to take over society by rebranding themselves as “socially conscious.”
Directed by Joel Bakan and Montreal’s Jennifer Abbott (The Corporation), the film features interviews with the likes of Anand Giridharadas, Robert Reich, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more.
Crave release date: February 12th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on 12 reviews)
Stream The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel here.
Disney+
Marvel’s Behind the Mask [Disney+ Original]
Comic creators, scholars and more go over the inspirations behind some of Marvel’s most iconic characters.
Some of the people interviewed include Marvel creative director Joe Quesada, Neal Kirby, son of Captain America co-creator Jack Kirby, filmmaker and Black Panther comics writer Reginald Hudlin and Miles Morales co-creator Brian Michael Bendis.
Disney+ Canada release date: February 12th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 4 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Marvel’s Behind the Mask here.
Netflix
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries investigates the disappearance and death of Vancouver native Elisa Lam, who was last seen at Los Angeles’ Cecil Hotel.
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel was directed by Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes).
Netflix Canada release date: February 10th, 2021
Genre: True crime documentary
Runtime: Four episodes (54 to 58 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent (based on seven reviews)
Stream Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel here.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
In her final year of high school, Lara Jean considers her college plans and what graduation means for her relationship with Peter.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever was directed by Michael Fimognari (the first two To All the Boys films) and once again stars Lana Condor, Janel Parrish, Jordan Fisher and Ross Butler.
It’s worth noting that the film was shot in Vancouver.
Netflix Canada release date: February 12th, 2021
Genre: Teen romantic comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent (based on 36 reviews)
Stream To All the Boys: Always and Forever here.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Two best friends from the Midwest travel to Florida and get caught up in a bad guy’s evil plot.
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was directed by Josh Greenbaum (Becoming Bond) and stars Bridesmaids‘ Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumulo, who also wrote the film.
Canadian PVOD release date: February 12th, 2021
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on 65 reviews)
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar can be rented on iTunes, Google Play and the Cineplex Store for $19.99.
Judas and the Black Messiah
Based on true events from the late 1960s, Judas and the Black Messiah unpacks the betrayal of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton at the hands of FBI informant William O’Neal.
Judas and the Black Messiah was co-written and directed by Shaka King (Newlyweds) and stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Dominique Fishback (The Deuce), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) and Martin Sheen (The West Wing).
Notably, this is Warner Bros.’ second major 2021 film to come directly to streaming platforms, following last month’s Denzel Washington crime thriller The Little Things. Last year, the company confirmed that it would bring all of its 2021 slate to its HBO Max service in the U.S., with Canada receiving the films via theatres where applicable.
However, with the majority of Canadian theatres currently closed due to COVID-19, Warner Bros. has so far brought its first two big 2021 films to PVOD in Canada. It remains to be seen what the company will do for other 2021 films, most notably next month’s Godzilla vs. Kong.
Canadian PVOD release date: February 12th, 2021
Genre: Biographical drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 182 reviews)
Judas and the Black Messiah can be rented on iTunes and Google Play for $24.99 and the Cineplex Store for $25.99.
Saint Maud
A hospice nurse believes a former dancer in her care must save her soul.
Saint Maud was written and directed by Rose Glass (Moths) and stars Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials) and Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty).
Canadian PVOD release date: February 12th, 2021
Genre: Psychological horror
Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent (based on 137 reviews)
Saint Maud can be rented on iTunes, Google Play and the Cineplex Store for $14.99.
Image credit: HBO Max
