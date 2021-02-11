5G median download speeds 205 percent faster than 4G in Canada: report

The median download speed over 5G in Canada is 205.3 percent faster than that over 4G, according to Ookla’s latest report.
The report outlines that although 5G in Canada is still in the early stages and in limited areas, operators are actively working to expand coverage.
“Mobile speeds in Canada are strong, with the country consistently ranking in the top ten globally for mobile download speed over the past year according to the Speedtest Global Index,” the report states.
The median 5G download speed in Canada is 169.46Mbps, while the median 4G download speed is 55.50Mbps. Ookla states that 5G will only improve overall mobile speeds in Canada over time.
As reported in Ookla’s Canada Market Analysis last month, Bell topped ranks in 5G download speeds with 228.99Mbps and Telus followed with 220.31Mbps. Rogers ranked third with 129.82Mbps.
This latest report reveals that Rogers had the highest time spent on 5G during Q4 2020 at 27 percent. Telus followed in second place with 21 percent and Bell rounded out the top three with 12.7 percent.
Ookla notes that the federal government’s upcoming spectrum auction will unlock a significant amount of bandwidth and deliver on the promise of greater speeds.
Interestingly, the report notes that British Columbia has the most cities with commercially available 5G deployments. Ontario came in second place while Alberta followed in third.
Further, Quebec and Alberta had the fastest median download speeds over 5G during Q4 2020. The median download speed in Quebec was 198.67Mbps, whereas it was 188.44Mbps in Alberta. The median download speed in Ontario was 161.61Mbps.
In terms of cities, Montreal had the fastest 5G download speed with 220.93Mbps. Calgary and Edmonton rounded out the top three with 195.23Mbps and 183.24Mbps, respectively.
The report also reveals that Alberta had the highest time spent on 5G with 33.4 percent. British Columbia followed with 19 percent and Ontario came in third place with 16.2 percent.
Image credit: Ookla
