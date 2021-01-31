Hereâ€™s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
Rogers tops ranks as most reliable 5G network in the GTA in Q4 2020: report
Rexall partners with Uber Eats to deliver non-prescription essentials
Vancouver-made Apple TV+ series The Snoopy Show gets first trailer
Moovitâ€™s Global Public Transport Report shows impacts of COVID-19 on Canadian transit
Vancouver-made Celeste Classic gets free sequel that you can play in your browser
Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in February 2021
Uber Eats expands to new cities in Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and B.C.
What EB Games Canadaâ€™s PS5 privacy breach could mean for customers
eID-Me digital ID app launches in Alberta, Manitoba and Nunavut
Sennheiser CX 400BT: Setting a bassline
Samsungâ€™s Galaxy S21 series is now available in Canada
EA opens new studio in Vancouver to develop â€˜Skate 4â€™
Apple earns over $100 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time ever
Rogers reports 114,000 postpaid wireless net additions in Q4 2020
911 coverage finally comes to Fort Nelson, one of the last places in Canada without it
Apple retakes second place in worldwide smartphone shipment rankings: report
