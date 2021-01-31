WhatsApp using its Story-like feature to reassure users about privacy

WhatsApp is using its Story-like feature, called Status messages, to reassure users about its privacy measures in an attempt to debunk misconceptions.
The Facebook-owned app has started posting Status messages about its commitment to users’ privacy, as reported by The Verge.
“There’s been a lot of misinformation and confusion around our recent update and we want to help everyone understand the facts behind how WhatsApp protects people’s privacy and security,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told The Verge.
“Going forward, we’re going to provide updates to people in the Status tab so people hear from WhatsApp directly. Our first update reaffirms that WhatsApp cannot see your personal messages, and neither can Facebook, because they are protected by end-to-end encryption.”
The platform has been reiterating that it can’t read or listen to users’ personal conversations since they’re protected with end-to-end encryption.
This comes as WhatsApp recently delayed its new privacy policy, as thousands of users are switching to rival apps such as Signal and Telegram. WhatsApp notes that this update doesn’t expand its ability to share data with Facebook.
“With these updates, none of that is changing. Instead, the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data,” the company previously outlined.
The policy was originally supposed to go into effect on February 8th, and users had to agree to it in order to continue using the app. The date has been extended to May 15th.
Source: The Verge
