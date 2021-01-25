PREVIOUS
Vancouver-made Apple TV+ series The Snoopy Show gets first trailer

The series premieres on February 5th

Jan 25, 2021

9:08 PM EST

The Snoopy Show

Apple has released the first trailer for its Apple TV+ original seriesÂ The Snoopy Show, which debuted exclusively on People.

Produced by Vancouver-based WildBrain, the animated series follows the iconic Peanuts beagle and his best friend Woodstock on all kinds of new adventures.

The Snoopy ShowÂ premieres on Apple TV+ on February 5th. The series is part of a larger exclusive deal that Apple holds for Peanuts content.

For more on what’s coming to Apple’s streaming service in 2021, check out our roundup here.

Image credit: Apple

