Vancouver-made Apple TV+ series The Snoopy Show gets first trailer

Apple has released the first trailer for its Apple TV+ original seriesÂ The Snoopy Show, which debuted exclusively on People.
Produced by Vancouver-based WildBrain, the animated series follows the iconic Peanuts beagle and his best friend Woodstock on all kinds of new adventures.
The Snoopy ShowÂ premieres on Apple TV+ on February 5th. The series is part of a larger exclusive deal that Apple holds for Peanuts content.
For more on what’s coming to Apple’s streaming service in 2021, check out our roundup here.
Image credit: Apple
Comments