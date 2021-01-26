PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in February 2021

Gerard Butler stars in the disaster film Greenland, releasing exclusively on Prime Video on February 5th

Jan 26, 2021

1:26 PM EST

0 comments

Greenland Gerard Butler

Every month, Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video streaming service in Canada.

Some of this month’s highlights include the Gerard Butler/Morena Baccarin disaster filmÂ Greenland, the Rosamund Pike-led dark comic thriller I Care A LotÂ and the original Coming to AmericaÂ ahead of its sequel’s March Prime Video release.

See below for February’s full list of new content:

February 1st

  • Another 48 Hrs.
  • Beverly Hills Cop II
  • Beverly Hills Cop III
  • The Big Sick
  • Dreamgirls
  • 48 Hrs.
  • Limitless
  • Person Of Interest (Seasons 1 to 5)

February 4th

  • Becky

February 5th

  • Bliss [Amazon Original]
  • Greenland [Amazon Original]

February 8th

  • The Equalizer (Series Premiere) via StackTV for $12.99/month

February 11th

  • The Secret Garden
  • The Silencing

February 12th

  • The Family Man Season [Amazon Original]
  • Map Of Tiny Perfect Things [Amazon Original]

February 13th

  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

February 14th

  • Star Trek Into Darkness

February 15th

  • Wrong Turn

February 17th

  • Date Movie

February 18th

  • Drishyam 2
  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Season 11) via hayu for $5.99/month

February 19th

  • El Internado (Season 1)
  • I Care A Lot [Amazon Original]
  • It’s A Sin (Season 1) [Exclusive content]

February 21st

  • Coming to America

February 22nd

  • When Calls the Heart (Season 8) via Super Channel for $9.99/month

February 25th

  • Bang Baaja Baraat S1
  • The Dark and The Wicked via Shudder for $5.99/month
  • Daughter Of The Wolf
  • Love Shots (Season 1)
  • Man’s World (Season 1)
  • 6-Pack Band (Season 1)
  • Spaceship Earth

February 27th

  • Udham Singh
  • Sachin Re Sachin
  • Snehastal

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.

For more on Amazon Prime Video Canada, find out what hit the service in January 2021 here.

Image credit: Amazon Studios

Related Articles

News

Jan 25, 2021

1:47 PM EST

Warner Bros. developing live-action Harry Potter series for HBO Max: report

News

Jan 26, 2021

12:39 PM EST

PlayStation 5 now available at London Drugs in Canada [Out of stock]

Resources

Jan 23, 2021

6:06 PM EST

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Jan. 1...

News

Jan 25, 2021

6:36 PM EST

Alexa now automatically turns out the lights if it thinks you’re sleeping

Comments