Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is now available in Canada

Following its reveal on January 14th, Samsung’s latest line of flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, is now available in Canada.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is available in â€˜Phantom Pink,â€™ â€˜Phantom Violet,â€™ â€˜Phantom Whiteâ€™ and â€˜Phantom Grey.â€™ The 128GB variant of the handset costs $1,129.99, and the 256GB variant is priced at $1,199.99. The 256GB model of the device is only available in Phantom Grey.
The smartphone features a 6.2-inch flat Dynamic 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the camera side of things, the rear-facing array features a 12-megapixel wide lens, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter.
On the other hand, Samsung’s Galaxy S21+ is available in â€˜Phantom Violet,â€™ â€˜Phantom Silverâ€™ and â€˜Phantom Black.â€™ This device costs $1,399.99 for the 128GB version of the device and $1,469.99 for the 256GB variant. The 256GB of the smartphone is only available in Phantom Black.
Regarding specs, the S21+’s screen measures in at a slightly larger 6.7-inches but with the same resolution and 120Hz capabilities and features the same camera functionality. That said, it does feature a larger battery, coming in at 4,800mAh compared to the S21’s 4,000mAh.
Then we have the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most expensive and highest-end device out of this year’s S21 devices.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is available in â€˜Phantom Blackâ€™ and â€˜Phantom Silver.’ The 128GB variant of the handset costs $1,649.99, the 256GB variant is priced at $1,719.99, and lastly, the 512GB variant thatâ€™s only available in Phantom Black, costs $1,889.
The smartphone features a 6.8-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED 1,440 x 3,200 pixel resolution display capable of 120Hz at its highest resolution, a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB/16GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage. The S21 Ultra includes a 108-megapixel wide lens, a 10-megapixel shooter that features 10x zoom, a 10-megapixel camera capable of 3x zoom and another 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
Just like every major smartphone release, all three devices are available at carriers like Rogers, Bell and Telus for various prices on plans.
For my review of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, follow this link. Overall, I really like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, especially its excellent 10x zoom, 1,440 x 3,200 pixel resolution display and impressive redesign. We’ll have reviews of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ up on MobileSyrup soon.
