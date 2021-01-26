Uber Eats expands to new cities in Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and B.C.

Uber Eats has expanded its service to new cities across Canada, bringing the total number of markets it’s available in to 120.
The new cities include Abbotsford, Nanaimo, Chilliwack, Kamloops, Kelowna and Prince George in British Columbia. The expansion also includes Fort McMurray, Alberta, along with Collingwood-Wasaga and Belleville in Ontario and Saguenay, Quebec.
“These days, supporting your favourite restaurants isn’t always easy. We are excited to offer Uber Eats in 120 markets in Canada to help provide additional support for the struggling industry,” said Lola Kassim, the general manager of Uber Eats Canada.
Uber notes that with the restrictions on dine-in eating amid the COVID-19 pandemic, delivery platforms can offer a new revenue stream for local restaurants.
“With Uber Eats, restaurants can choose between flexible options like 0 percent pick-up, 7.5 percent for online ordering, and 15 percent for restaurants who use their own delivery staff in addition to our full-service option,” Uber notes.
Last year, the company launched a new ‘Eats Pass’ subscription that costs $9.99 per month. The membership offers users a $0 delivery fee and five percent off every restaurant order over $15.
