Rexall partners with Uber Eats to deliver non-prescription essentials

Rexall has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver non-prescription and personal care items from 200 locations.
The participating locations are in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Customers can place orders for delivery or in-store pick-up.
“We’re excited to launch this new partnership, providing Canadians in 63 cities with a convenient ordering and delivery option with Rexall,” said Lala Kassim, the general manager of Uber Eats Canada, in a press release.
Rexall notes that you can order things ranging from health, personal care, household, cleaning, beauty, cosmetics, baby supplies and more.
“As Canadians across the country do their best to stay home, Rexall is excited to increase convenience and expand our service offering to customers,” said Rexall president Nicolas Caprio, in the press release.
Select Rexall locations will have a clearly marked area and instruction for where delivery people can pick up orders or customers can collect orders.
Source: Rexall
