Vancouver-made Celeste Classic gets free sequel that you can play in your browser

The game has been released to celebrate Celeste's third anniversary

Jan 26, 2021

12:21 PM EST

Celeste 2

Vancouver-based Extremely Ok Games (EXOK) has unveiledÂ Celeste Classic 2,Â a sequel to its acclaimed Celeste Classic platforming game that you can play for free right now.

On Twitter, EXOK director Maddy Thorson said the studio is putting out the game now in celebration ofÂ Celeste‘s third anniversary.

However, as its name suggests,Â Celeste Classic 2Â is actually a successor to 2016’s Celeste Classic, which was made by Thorson and Noel Berry in four days for the virtual Pico-8 platform as part of a game jam. 2018’s Celeste was a fully-fleshed out version ofÂ Classic.

Developed in just three days on Pico-8, Celeste Classic 2Â can now be played on Windows, Mac, Linux, Raspberry Pi and web browsers for free via Itch.io.

InÂ Celeste Classic 2, you play as a new adventurer named Lani, who must traverse a mountain using a grappling hook.

WhileÂ Celeste Classic 2Â was quickly developed to celebrateÂ Celeste‘s third anniversary, EXOK is also still working on a full “mystery game,” although further details have yet to be revealed.

