Vancouver-made Celeste Classic gets free sequel that you can play in your browser

Vancouver-based Extremely Ok Games (EXOK) has unveiledÂ Celeste Classic 2,Â a sequel to its acclaimed Celeste Classic platforming game that you can play for free right now.
On Twitter, EXOK director Maddy Thorson said the studio is putting out the game now in celebration ofÂ Celeste‘s third anniversary.
To celebrate the 3rd anniversary of Celeste, we made a sequel to Celeste Classic for PICO-8 ðŸ˜€ you can play Celeste Classic 2 now on web or pico-8! https://t.co/EHp7dTgGlE
— Maddy Thorson (@MaddyThorson) January 25, 2021
However, as its name suggests,Â Celeste Classic 2Â is actually a successor to 2016’s Celeste Classic, which was made by Thorson and Noel Berry in four days for the virtual Pico-8 platform as part of a game jam. 2018’s Celeste was a fully-fleshed out version ofÂ Classic.
Developed in just three days on Pico-8, Celeste Classic 2Â can now be played on Windows, Mac, Linux, Raspberry Pi and web browsers for free via Itch.io.
InÂ Celeste Classic 2, you play as a new adventurer named Lani, who must traverse a mountain using a grappling hook.
WhileÂ Celeste Classic 2Â was quickly developed to celebrateÂ Celeste‘s third anniversary, EXOK is also still working on a full “mystery game,” although further details have yet to be revealed.
