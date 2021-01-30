Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and PVOD [Jan. 25-31]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
The Great Escapists [Amazon Original]
Shipwrecked on a deserted island, Top Gear‘s Richard Hammond andÂ Mythbusters‘ Tory Belleci must work together to survive.
Apple TV+
Palmer [Apple Original]
After a 12-year prison stint, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to piece his life back together and bonds with a troubled outcast boy.
PalmerÂ was directed by Fisher Stevens (Before the Flood) and stars Justin Timberlake (Inside Llewyn Davis) and Ryder Allen (Law & Order True Crime).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: January 29th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent (based on 46 reviews)
StreamÂ PalmerÂ here.
Crave
In This Together: A Bell Let’s Talk Day Special
@bell_letstalk special: In this together Iâ€™m co-hosting with @melissagrelo tonight on @ctv at 7pm
The special features several segments including themes around COVID-19 essential workers, parenting in a pandemic, race and mental health, and seniorsâ€™ mental health #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/BXcNqtoMum
— Tyrone T-rex Edwards (@mr1LOVETO) January 28, 2021
As part of Bell’s Let’s Talk Day initiative this year, eTalk‘s Tyrone Edwards and The Social‘s Melissa Grelo host this special featuring Canadians sharing their mental health journey during the trying COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebrity guests include Ottawa-born singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette (Jagged Little Pill), Toronto-raised Malin Ã…kerman (Billions) and Toronto-born Barenaked Ladies drummer Tyler Stewart (“If I Had $1,000,000”).
For more on Bell Let’s Talk, visit this page. Crave also has a Mental Health Awareness Collection featuring shows and movies about mental health, includingÂ Euphoria,Â I May Destroy You,Â I Know This Much is TrueÂ andÂ Rat Park. There are collections for both English and French programming.
If you or anyone you know is in crisis, please call 1-833-456-4566 toll-free (in QC: 1-866-277-3553), 24/7 or visit www.crisisservicescanada.ca.
Crave release date: January 28th, 2021
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 43 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ In This Together: A Bell Let’s Talk Day SpecialÂ here.
The Sister
Nathan’s nearly decade-long married life is upended when Bob, an unwelcome face from his past, shows up on his doorstep to deliver shocking news.
Created by Neil Cross (Luther), The SisterÂ stars Russell Tovey (Being Human), Bertie Carvel (Les MisÃ©rables),Â Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) and Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard).
Original TV broadcast run: October 2020
Crave release date:Â January 29th, 2021 (first two episodes, final two episodes release on February 5th)
Genre: Psychological thriller
Runtime: Four episodes (47 to 76 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent (based on 23 reviews)
StreamÂ The SisterÂ here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Disney+
While there isn’t any notable new content on Disney+ this week outside of a big episode ofÂ WandaVision, some big news did drop this week.
In case you missed it, Disney unveiled the full list of movies and shows that will release with Star, its international version of Hulu, when the brand launches in Disney+ Canada on February 23rd.
Read more on that here.
Netflix
The Dig [Netflix Original]
On the precipice of World War II, a British widow hires an archaeologist to dig up mysterious formations on her land, resulting in a surprising find.
Based on John Preston’s 2007 film of the same name,Â The DigÂ was directed by Simon Stone (The Daughter) and stars Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List) and Lily James (Downton Abbey).
Netflix Canada release date: January 29th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent (based on 73 reviews)
StreamÂ The DigÂ here.
Penguin Bloom [Netflix Original]
An Australian photographer and his family adjust to his wife’s partial paralysis by nursing an injured Magpie chick back to health.
Based on the book of the same name by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive,Â Penguin BloomÂ was directed by Glendyn Ivin (Cracker Bag) and stars Naomi Watts (The Impossible), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook).
Netflix Canada release date: January 27th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent (based on 67 reviews)
StreamÂ Penguin BloomÂ here.
Snowpiercer (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Mr. Wilford sets out to take his train back as Mel and Layton work to stop him.
Based on Bong Joon-Ho’s 2013 film of the same name and the 1982 French graphic novel Le TransperceneigeÂ (which the film also adapts),Â SnowpiercerÂ stars Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Mickey Summer (Frances Ha), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Edmonton’s own Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).
It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Vancouver.
Original TV broadcast: January 25th, 2021 on TNT (first episode)
Netflix Canada release date: January 26th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday_
Genre: Dystopian thriller
Runtime: Number of episodes TBA (first episode is 48 minutes long)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent (based on 10 reviews)
StreamÂ SnowpiercerÂ here.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
The Little Things
In December, Warner Bros. confirmed that its 2021 theatrical slate would release on HBO Max in the U.S. and PVOD services in Canada (on top of whichever theatres remained open amid the pandemic).
Now, the first of these films,Â The Little Things, is available on PVOD in Canada.
Set in the ’90s, the film follows two clashing California police officers as they track down a serial killer.
The Little ThingsÂ was written and directed by John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks) and stars Denzel Washington (Fences), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club) and Natalie Morales (Dead to Me).
PVOD release date: January 29th, 2021
Genre: Crime thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 48 percent (based on 123 reviews)
The Little ThingsÂ can be rented on iTunes and Google Play for $24.99 and the Cineplex Store for $25.99.
Snapchat
Ryan Doesn’t Know
You’re probably wondering why Snapchat is on here. After all, it’s not a streaming service, per se. Nonetheless, the social media platform is notable this week for a new original series starring none other than Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).
The series follows Reynolds as he tries to learn new skills from experts, including sculpting, VFX and axe throwing.
You can watchÂ Ryan Doesn’t KnowÂ for free via Snapchat on iOS and Android.
