eID-Me digital ID app launches in Alberta, Manitoba and Nunavut

The eID-Me digital identity mobile app has launched in Alberta, Manitoba and Nunavut with support for driver’s licenses, photo ID cards and passports.
The app can be used as a secure-local backup of ID information on users’ smartphones. It’s worth noting that eID-Me currently isn’t a substitute for a legal ID, and essentially allows users to consolidate important information digitally in a secure location.
eID-Me is developed by Ottawa-based Bluink, and first launched in Ontario with a $1.2 million grant from Ontario’s Ministry of Economic Development.
The app also launched in Quebec, British Columbia and Saskatchewan last year. Bluink notes that it’s adding support for more ID documents to let more people register for eID-Me.
The app can be used to securely verify identity to access services online. Further, Bluink outlines that identity information in eID-Me is only stored offline on users’ smartphones.
“Bluink’s mission is to empower people and businesses by making secure access simple using strong identities,” Bluink CEO Steve Borza in a press release.
“As we are continuously developing partnerships on different levels for integration and adoption, we are also working hard to enable citizens to verify their ID and register for their eID-Me digital identity on their smartphones, all from the comfort of their own home, anywhere in Canada.”
The eID-Me app can be downloaded for iOS and Android.
Source: Bluink
