News

Rogers tops ranks as most reliable 5G network in the GTA in Q4 2020: report

Telus came in second place and Bell ranked third

Jan 25, 2021

2:51 PM EST

0 comments

Rogers has topped ranks as the most reliable 5G network in the Greater Toronto Area for Q4 2020, according to a new report from Umlaut.

The Toronto-based national carrier received a score of 917 out of 1,000, according to the report, which was commissioned by Rogers. Vancouver-based national carrier Telus ranked second with a score of 868 and Montreal-based Bell followed with a score of 856.

The overall score is determined by ranking the performance of standard consumer use cases, such as browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content.

“As a major business centre and with Canada’s most populated city, the GTA is a hotbed for technology and innovation and we’re proud to provide the best 5G network to the region’s residents and businesses,” said Rogers CTO Jorge Fernandes in a press release.

“As we continue to invest in a 5G future for Canadians, reliability will remain the cornerstone of our world-class networks so we can keep customers connected when they need it most.”

Umlaut tested and measured the performance of services using a Samsung Note 20 to benchmark the typical experience on carriers’ networks. The testing was conducted in Toronto using a moving vehicle between December 7th and 11th.

The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, and video streaming stability and quality. The study is based on 14,253 data samples.

Source: Umlaut 

