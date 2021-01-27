PREVIOUS|
EA opens new studio in Vancouver to develop ‘Skate 4’

A Canadian studio is ushering in a new era of Skate

Jan 27, 2021

2:37 PM EST

Skate 3

Electronic Arts has formed a new studio in Vancouver called Full Circle that will develop the next game in theÂ SkateÂ franchise.

Daniel McCulloch, who formerly led Microsoft’s Xbox Live division, has been appointed as Full Circle’s general manager. Additionally, Full Circle has brought back former Skate creative leads Deran Chung and Cuz Parry to spearhead the skateboarding franchise’s latest installment.

To help develop the currently untitled SkateÂ game (informally referred to as “Skate 4“), EA is now hiring for several positions, including senior character artist, AI engineer and gameplay mechanics designer.

Full Circle is EA’s third studio in Vancouver, after EA Vancouver (FIFA and NHL) and a secondary Respawn Entertainment studio (Apex Legends). EA also has studios in Montreal (Star Wars Squadrons maker Motive) and Edmonton (Mass Effect and Dragon Age creator BioWare).

Skate 3, EA’s lastÂ SkateÂ game, released in 2010. After years of fans calling for Skate 4, EA finally confirmed last summer that a new Skate is in the works.

EA hasn’t provided a release window for Full Circle’sÂ SkateÂ game.

Image credit: EA

Source: EA Via: VentureBeat

