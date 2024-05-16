Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2024 offers big deals and free games

The Epic Games Store has kicked off its 2024 Mega Sale, offering a variety of discounts and free games.
Running from May 16th to June 13th, the promotion features deals on the likes of:
- Alan Wake 2 — $53.49 (regularly $66.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage — $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition — $70.34 (regularly $104.99)
- Dead Island 2 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition — $17.99 (regularly $89.99)
- God of War — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Hogwarts Legacy — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Last of Us Part I — $53.49 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — $41.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Skull & Bones — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. EGS users can also earn five percent back on all eligible purchases as part of the Epic Rewards program.
In addition to the discounts, EGS will offer a free game every week of the sale. The first title is the acclaimed BioWare Edmonton RPG Dragon Age: Inquisition, which will be available until May 23rd. New free games will be revealed in the coming days.
Image credit: Epic Games/Remedy Entertainment
