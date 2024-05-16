fbpx
Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2024 offers big deals and free games

Save on the likes of Alan Wake 2, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, The Last of Us Part I and more

Bradly Shankar
May 16, 20247:32 PM EDT 0 comments
Alan Wake 2 flashlight

The Epic Games Store has kicked off its 2024 Mega Sale, offering a variety of discounts and free games.

Running from May 16th to June 13th, the promotion features deals on the likes of:

The full list of deals can be found here. EGS users can also earn five percent back on all eligible purchases as part of the Epic Rewards program.

In addition to the discounts, EGS will offer a free game every week of the sale. The first title is the acclaimed BioWare Edmonton RPG Dragon Age: Inquisition, which will be available until May 23rd. New free games will be revealed in the coming days.

Image credit: Epic Games/Remedy Entertainment

