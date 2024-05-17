Value Mobile partners with Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile

Finding the perfect phone and plan can be a challenge — it’s one of the main reasons MobileSyrup exists, after all — but researching shouldn’t take hours of your time. Thankfully, Value Mobile is bringing even more phones and plans to its customers with new partnerships with Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile.

While there are plenty of resources out there for selecting the best smartphone, finding a plan that fits your personal needs is a different story. Just because you can get 120GB of data doesn’t mean you need 120GB. And the same goes for wireless speeds, minutes, and many other factors.

MobileSyrup can share all of the best deals on the market, but unless you’re reading every article and paying attention to exactly how much data you’re using each month, knowing which plan to go with is a guessing game. Your needs will vary depending on how often you’re on Wi-Fi, where your main contacts live, and whether you travel.

That’s where a mobile specialist comes in. They have in-depth knowledge and access to all of the phones and plans under a wide selection of carriers, so they can help you choose the one that fits your lifestyle. And with three brand-new partnerships, Value Mobile is one of the best places to find a plan that’s right for you.

Having just partnered with Bell, Lucky Mobile and Virgin Plus, Value Mobile now offers plans that are tailor-made to specific requirements with seven of Canada’s top carriers. Whether you’re looking for a premium flagship phone with the best camera, or a phone that’s primarily used for gaming, Value Mobile offers everything you’d find directly through a provider. But they bring a wealth of expertise and a personal touch that’s often missing from the bigger corporations.

You don’t need to put up with canned responses, long wait times, or a disembodied voice reading you the top Google result when you ask a question. Value Mobile specialists are there to help you one-on-one to answer your questions and make sure that your mobile experience is seamless. One look at their Instagram feed will give you a good idea of the kind of helpful tips you can expect.

And if you miss the days of pre-paid plans, Value Mobile offers plenty of plans that don’t lock you into long-term contracts — or overcharge you for services you don’t use. You’ll know what you’re getting in the plan without the hidden fees, and you’ll be able to get answers if anything happens. With over 25 locations in the Greater Toronto Area, it’s easy to pop into a store and chat directly to an expert to find out where you can start saving. And thanks to their website, you can find the store nearest you in seconds.

Customers who are already with Value Mobile will already know the advantages, but those who haven’t gone outside of the big three ecosystem before should give it a shot. You’ll be able to select phones and plans from the three options we mentioned above — Bell, Lucky Mobile and Virgin Plus – along with Rogers, Fido, Chatr and Freedom. Being able to access all of the various plans gives the team at Value Mobile the ability to match a package with your personal needs. No need to create a spreadsheet filled with all of the variables from five different websites. That’s all taken care of.

Plus, it’s nice to have someone there to provide advice when needed. Not sure whether it’s worth going from the Pixel 6 Pro to the Pixel 8a? They’ve got you. Unsure of where to find the new AI features on your Samsung Galaxy S24? No problem.

In a landscape that’s filled with phones and plans that often appear the same on the surface, having someone available to help break down the nuances can make a world of difference. Not to be too corny, but they really do bring value to your mobile experience.

Head over to Value Mobile’s Facebook page and website to keep updated on the latest deals and exciting news from the industry.

This story is sponsored by Value Mobile.