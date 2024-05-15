Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in May 2024

Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in May.

Highlights include Red Dead Redemption 2, G-Police and 2Xtreme.

All of the following titles will be available starting May 21st:

Extra

Cat Quest (PS4)

Cat Quest II (PS4)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)

Deceive Inc. (PS5)

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame (PS4)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

The Sims 4 City Living (PS4) [requires The Sims 4 to play]

The Settlers: New Allies (PS4)

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4/PS5)

Watch Dogs (PS4)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months and $154.99/year. In addition to all of PS Plus Essential’s perks, Extra offers access to a catalogue of a few hundred games, including Ubisoft+ Classics.

Premium

G-Police (PS4/PS5) — Original PlayStation game

2Xtreme (PS4/PS5) — Original PlayStation game

Worms Pinball (PS4/PS5) — Original PlayStation game

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Source: PlayStation