Where to stream Dune: Part Two in Canada

While it’s been an overall quiet year for Hollywood movies, there’s been one big film that has commanded everyone’s attention: Dune: Part Two.

The long-awaited Dune sequel from Gentilly, Quebec-born director Denis Villeneuve was a major hit when it opened in theatres in March, going on to garner significant acclaim and gross more than $700 million USD (about $952 million CAD) worldwide. Following that successful theatrical run, the sci-fi epic hit premium video-on-demand platforms like Apple TV and Google Play on April 16th.

Now, however, another viewing option has come up. On May 21st, Dune: Part Two will begin streaming on Crave in Canada. Notably, this is the same date the film will hit Max in the U.S. (Note that 2021’s Dune isn’t available on Crave; it’s only on PVOD platforms and Club Illico.)

Based on Frank Herbert’s revered 1965 Dune novel, Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides as he allies with the Fremen to wage war against House Harkonnen. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Charlotte Rampling, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walken.

Dune: Part Two should help tide us over (at least a bit) until the next film, Dune: Messiah. Villeneuve is currently developing the sequel, which is intended to conclude his Dune trilogy. No release date has been given for the film.