Google bringing face control to Android

Not to be outdone by Apple’s suite of accessibility announcements, Google has shared that it’s bringing its ‘Gameface’ tracking tech to Android.

Google’s blog post says that its tech allows you to do things like raise your eyebrows to click and drag or open your mouth to move the cursor. The release even says that this should work well enough for gaming.

While the company started this tech on PC it’s moving to Android. Google has released a new Android API which will allow developers to put this tech into their apps. That is where this tech differs from Apple’s. The Cupertino tech giant is adding eye-tracking control to its operating systems. Google, on the other hand, is relying on developers to implement this API into their apps.

Source: Google