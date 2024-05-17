Koodo offering to waive existing Tabs, $100 bonus and $34/50GB plan

Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering some customers a decent deal in an effort to get them to stick with the provider.
According to a RedFlagDeals post spotted by iPhone in Canada, a recent text to some Koodo customers says the company will waive their remaining tab balance and offer $100 on their next smartphone upgrade.
On top of this, Koodo is also giving subscribers the opportunity to switch to a $34/50GB plan that isn’t currently listed on its website.
The deal can be redeemed both online or at a Koodo store. It’s important to note that not every customer will receive this offer, so your mileage may vary with this one.
Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhone in Canada
