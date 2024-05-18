fbpx
Resources

Telecom news roundup: Telus plan changes and network investments [May 11-17]

The CRTC also delayed implementing the online streaming act to 2025

Jonathan Lamont
May 18, 20241:12 PM EDT 1 comment

It’s been a lighter week for telecom news as we head into a long weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

Pricing and deals

Telus brought back its $95 Canada-U.S. plan. It also refreshed the look of its plan site and tweaked its ‘Essential plans.

Public Mobile limited availability of some of its cheaper plans to new customers only.

Koodo offered to waive some customers’ remaining Tab balance, give them $100 bonus towards their next phone, and an exclusive $34/50GB plan. Not a bad deal.

Infrastructure

Telus will invest $17 billion in B.C. over the next five years to improve its network infrastructure.

Government

The CRTC delayed implementation of the online streaming act until late 2025.

You can find last week’s telecom roundup here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Resources

Where to stream Dune: Part Two in Canada

How-to's

How to use RetroArch on your Apple TV

Resources

Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and Prime Video [May 13-19]

Resources

Telecom news roundup: Bell outage, Canada-U.S. plans return to Public [May 4-10]

Comments