Telus brings back $95 Canada-U.S. plan, adds $60/75GB 5G BYOP option

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus has changed up its plan page and brought back its Canada-U.S. plan. Surprisingly, Telus also combined two of its lower-cost plans into one option with a lower price and more data.

Along with a fresh coat of paint, the new plan page now includes a $95/mo 5G+ Canada-U.S. plan. The plan includes 200GB of data at speeds up to 2Gbps (throttled to 512Kbps beyond the 200GB allotment). Additionally, the plan lets subscribers use their minutes, texts and data in both Canada and the U.S. Like other Telus plans, it includes 12 months of free Disney+ Standard.

Telus previously removed the $95/200GB plan, leaving customers with a choice between an $80/200GB Canada-only plan and a $100/200GB Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan. While good to have an extra option, it’s a bummer people can only save $5/mo if they don’t need Mexico usage on their phone.

Another notable change is the removal of the $70/75GB 5G ‘Essential’ plan. Previously, Telus offered a $60/60GB plan alongside it. Now, Telus only has one $60/mo plan, but it has 75GB of data. The speed is capped at 250Mbps (throttled to 512Kbps beyond the 75GB allotment). The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting but is limited to new activations that bring their own device.

On the one hand, it’s nice to see Telus combine the two ‘Essential’ plans and come out the other side with a lower price and a higher data amount. At the same time, the $60/75GB plan isn’t exactly a great deal, considering what else is out there. Telus-owned Public Mobile, for example, has a $40/75GB 5G plan (also capped at 250Mbps speeds) and Canada-U.S. calling, though that’s only around until May 20th. Though the Public plan doesn’t have unlimited use at throttled speeds, I think that’s an easy tradeoff to save $20/mo.

Telus also briefly listed a $95/mo ‘Sample’ plan on its website, though it has since been removed. It appears to have just been a placeholder on the company’s website, but it was still funny to see.

You can view Telus’ plans here.