Amazon to open new facilities in Quebec creating over 1,000 jobs

Amazon has announced an investment in Quebec with new sortation centres and three delivery stations in the province.
These five facilities together will offer more than 1,000 jobs with “competitive pay, industry-leading benefits and career growth opportunities starting on day one,” says Amazon.
Amazon will open its largest sortation centre in Couteau-du-Lac in 2021, making a 520,000 square-foot facility, creating at least 500 jobs. The first sortation centre already launched in Longueuil in 2020. It created 500 jobs and a 200,000 square foot facility at 5799 Route de l’Aéroport.
Additionally, Amazon’s delivery stations in Quebec are to open in 2021, and the third opening in 2022. The first one will be located in Laval at 5555 Ernest-Cormier, and the other will be in Lachine at 1100 and 1200 Rue Norman. The third delivery station will be located in Laval at 2700 Francis Hughes. Together these will add hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs.
Amazon already opened its first delivery facility in Lachine, Quebec, in July 2020, which Amazon says created 300 full-time jobs.
Packages travel from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centres to delivery stations, which then load packages onto vehicles for delivery to customers.
For those who want more information about Quebec’s job openings, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.
It’s worth noting that during the COVID-19 outbreak Amazon says that it put new health measures in place in its warehouses related to the COVID-19 outbreak, including staggering start times and lunch breaks at its fulfilment centres across Canada.
However, there have been at least three cases at Amazon warehouses in Canada, and that hiring more workers during the pandemic has been criticized as it becomes increasingly difficult to social distance.
Source: Amazon
Comments