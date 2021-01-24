PREVIOUS
News

Google Photos for Android gets revamped interface for tablets

It appears that the new interface is slowly rolling out and isnâ€™t widely available just yet

Jan 24, 2021

9:41 AM EST

0 comments

Google Photos for Android is getting a new interface that is optimized for tablets in order to take advantage of large screens.

Prior to this, the tablet interface was similar to the mobile one with a bottom bar spread across the entire screen and had lots of wasted space. Although Google redesigned the app on mobile last year, it remained the same on tablets.

It now seems that Google has optimized the app for Android tablets. 9to5Google reports that the new interface includes a search field in the top bar called â€˜Explore.â€™ The placement of the bar depends on the width of your screen.

On smaller tablets, itâ€™s placed next to your profile image and on bigger devices, itâ€™s on the left side alongside an â€˜Uploadâ€™ button. Further, the new interface replaces the bottom bar with a navigation rail.

With the new interface, users can now get quick access to Utilities, Archive and Trash with each option opening up as a fullscreen page.

It appears that the new interface is slowly rolling out and isnâ€™t widely available just yet. The iOS app has yet to be updated.

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Dec 30, 2020

7:27 PM EST

Google Photos launches ‘Year in Review’ to look back at your photos

News

Jan 16, 2021

1:01 PM EST

Today is the last day of free, original quality Google Photos backups for Pixel 2 devices
News

Dec 22, 2020

4:44 PM EST

Turns out Canada’s favourite band Nickelback loves Google Photos

News

Jan 20, 2021

2:54 PM EST

Google Messages could stop working on uncertified Android phones in March

Comments