Delta emulator changes app icon over lawsuit threat

As many expected, the Delta emulator app on iOS was served the threat of a lawsuit, but it’s not from who you’d expect. Creative software company Adobe is forcing Delta to change its app icon since the two look similar. To alleviate the threat Delta, has changed its app design.

Adobe uses a stylized ‘A’ in the shape of the Greek delta symbol on its Sidekick extension and AEM Forms app for iOS. These apps have a red background and notably a thicker symbol than the Delta app’s version of the symbol. You can see the two symbols side by side in the top photo of this article. Adobe is red, Delta is purple.

Moving forward, Delta is using a new design that looks like a cracked version of the old symbol. It also introduces angle brackets and a small slash symbol that look kind of cool to me.

All of that being said, this is probably one of the pettiest copyright claims I’ve ever seen. Delta is an app in an entirely different category to Adobe and clearly looks different to me. Also, since the app is named Delta, the symbol works way better for the emulator compared to Adobe’s random business apps. That said, it is funny for Adobe to copyright an icon that literally no one would be able to recognize as theirs when most people just know the company as this…

In the update with the new Delta icon, the app has also revised the context menu that appears when you long-press on a game. There are no other major changes and iPad support is still on the way.

Source: Riley Testut