Intel’s Thunderbolt Share will let you connect and use two PCs simultaneously

Intel announced Thunderbolt Share, which enables PC-to-PC experiences like screen sharing, seamless mouse and keyboard control, file transfers and more.

Thunderbolt Share leverages Thunderbolt’s networking capability to allow people to interact with two PCs simultaneously, sharing monitors and other peripherals and file sharing.

Users can access Thunderbolt Share by directly connecting two PCs with a Thunderbolt cable or through a Thunderbolt accessory, like a dock or monitor. Intel says this allows for a private, secure connection that doesn’t impact users’ Wi-Fi or ethernet network and avoids relying on the cloud, enabling better performance.

On a webpage about Thunderbolt Share, Intel touted the feature’s “uncompressed screen-sharing with ultra-responsive mouse and keyboard control” and support for file transfers via “simple drag and drop.”

Thunderbolt Share will be available on select PCs and accessories starting in the second half of 2024 and will work with Thunderbolt 4 or 5 ports. Intel says users should watch for upcoming announcements about Thunderbolt Share devices and accessories from companies like Lenovo, Aer, MSI, Razer, Kensington, Belkin, Promise, Plugable, OWC and more.

Image credit: Intel