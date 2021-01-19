Distributel acquires Primus, brings it under Canadian ownership

Distributel announced it has acquired Primus, one of Canada’s largest independent telecom service providers.
In a release, Distributel said the acquisition will allow the two companies to build a stronger Canadian telecom brand that offers residential, business and wholesale telecommunications services across the country. It’s worth noting that Primus was previously owned by U.S.-based Fusion Connect, and the Distributel acquisition brings Primus under Canadian ownership. Distributel says it has been completely Canadian owned since its founding in 1988.
“Bringing Primus into the Distributel family will mean more options, increased innovation and better value for Canadians and ultimately a better alternative for our country,” said Matt Stein, CEO of Distributel.
“This is truly a case of the whole being greater than the sum of the parts. Our two companies are a great fit with one another. Primus and Distributel were both early players in the competitive space, advocating for Canadians and delivering innovative products and services to a burgeoning industry. This combination allows us to extend that shared approach to even more consumers and businesses across the country.”
Distributel says it will enhance its product range with Primus’ substantial cable footprint, cloud-based business phone system, ‘Telemarketing Guard’ call-screening technology and more. The acquisition will also expand Primus’ network and products through Distributel’s capabilities, which include 1,000 competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) coverage areas, SIP trunking, integrated Microsoft Teams, IP-based TV service and more.
Stein also took aim at the incumbent carriers, accusing them of acting with “increased aggression” against the CRTC’s rate decisions and “continuing to charge high prices” to independent carriers and consumers. He notes that acquiring Primus will increase Distributel’s size, which will help it provide Canadians with “fair prices and even more valuable services.” Stein says the CRTC’s upcoming final decision on wholesale rates will also help increase competition and value.
